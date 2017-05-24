Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Probe call for coup allegation– Aregbesola

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Politics

… As Osun Assembly honours him with Life Membership The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola moved a motion for the probe of the claim on the allegation that politicians are putting pressure on the military to stage a coup in the country. “Honourable” Aregbesola moved the motion while performing his first legislative function on early this week after being honoured with Honourary Life Membership of the Osun State House of Assembly in Osogbo yesterday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

