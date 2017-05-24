probes Calabar football viewing centre tragedy

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate has begun investigation into the recent tragedy that befell premier league football fans at a viewing centre in Atimbo area of Calabar, Cross River State, caused by a fallen high tension wire.

The Senate yesterday observed a minute silence for the seven persons who died in the tragic event.

Against this backdrop, the Senate has summoned the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC; Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA and the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the disaster and come up with its findings.

The Senate also called on all regulatory agencies and development control authorities to wake up to their responsibilities in the prevention of houses being built under high tension wire or high voltage wires being routed over already built and occupied houses.

The resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion by Senator Gershom Bassey, PDP Cross River South, titled, “Calabar Football viewing Centre Tragedy.”

In his presentation, Senator Bassey lamented the electrocution of at least seven persons as well as injuries to several others.

According to him, such disaster or any of its nature should not be allowed to happen at any of the viewing centres any longer since football is a game of unity that contributes in taking restive youths off the streets.

He added that Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, should be responsible for regular checks of its installations in all areas of operations.

Senators Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South, John Enoh, APC, Cross River Central and others also supported the motion.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, described the tragedy as a clear case of negligence which must be prevented from recurring by concerned authorities.

