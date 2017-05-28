Producing Nigerian Usain Bolt should be made top priority—Collins – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Producing Nigerian Usain Bolt should be made top priority—Collins
Vanguard
As the race for who becomes the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria reaches a fever pitch, one of the candidates, Rosa Collins has declared that producing world champions for the country should be a top priority for prospective AFN top shots.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!