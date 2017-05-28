Producing Nigerian Usain Bolt should be made top priority—Collins

As the race for who becomes the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria reaches a fever pitch, one of the candidates, Rosa Collins has declared that producing world champions for the country should be a top priority for prospective AFN top shots.

The former African women triple jump record holder, during a chat yesterday said that putting Nigeria back into the map of top athletics nations should be a priority for any candidate wishing to lead the AFN. She added the days of persons coming to the AFN to seek selfish interests are over, and it was time to work for the rebirth of Nigerian athletics.

“Anyone wishing to be president of the AFN should be prepared to produce a Nigerian Usain Bolt.

“If a country of 800,000 people can be producing world champions, what of that country with a population of the 150 million people? This is the mindset with which I am coming to the AFN and it should be so for every other board member.

“We have talents in this country in abundance. But how can we produce champions when athletes will come to a competition and they wouldn’t be paid their winnings. How can an athlete represent this country and his allowances won’t be paid.”

