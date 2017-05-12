Prof. Tijani Bande appointed to preside Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly

Prof. Tijani Bande was appointed by Nigeria was on Thursday as the Acting President to preside over the 81st Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters. Bande’s presidency at the Plenary Meeting happened just nine days after he presented his credentials to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Nigeria was appointed one of …

The post Prof. Tijani Bande appointed to preside Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

