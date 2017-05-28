Progress comes from empowering citizens, says President Kagame – The New Times
|
The New Times
|
Progress comes from empowering citizens, says President Kagame
The New Times
Graduates of University of Global Health and Equity celebrate after receiving their degrees yesterday. Village Urugwiro. More in News. Agroforestry will boost food security and nature in Rwanda, says Expert · Venezuela bans imports of gas masks …
More Government Officials Attend Sporting Events Than Athletes – Says Kagame
Rwanda heads to polls but it's more of a coronation than real contest
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!