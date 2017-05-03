Project “TOUCH A LIFE TODAY” has been launched by the GIPLC

1000 patients. 3 States. 3 Weeks.

The Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC) has launched a new initiative which will be taking place from 25th April to 17th May 2017. Project ‘Touch a life’ will reach 1000 patients, in 3 states, over 3 weeks.

The non-governmental, not-for-profit charity organisation, which was founded in 2006 to cater for orphans and vulnerable children in Nigeria, has launched this new project as part of Igho Charles Sanomi II’s birthday celebrations and to commemorate the GIPLC’s 11th anniversary. 1000 identified vulnerable Nigerians in Abuja, Delta and Benue States will receive financial support to subsidize and assist their medical bills. Visits will be made to patients to follow up on their progress.

A full professional team of GIPLC staff, doctors and nurses will be deployed to ensure the desired impact is met and lives are touched and saved.

Igho Sanomi, Founder and Chairman of Taleveras, and past recipient of a Dr Martin Luther King Legacy Award for Philanthropy and International Service said: “Supporting the work of the GIPLC is something I have done for many years, in many ways. This year I wanted to do something which would help even more of the vulnerable people who have been at the core of the GIPLC activities. This unique initiative seeks to touch the lives of the most needy members of our communities at a time when they need it the most. This is something I believe in wholeheartedly and to which I am pleased to have been able to lend my support.”

Nuhu Kwajafa, GIPLC Co-ordinator, said: “We give God all the glory for His blessings and the capacity and the will, for people like Igho Sanomi to give back to those in need. We pray that by this gesture, ICS II will endear others to do same, so we may sustain this practice on a yearly basis. Ultimately, the goal is to stimulate the mobilisation of resources and raise awareness on the plight of those living in especially difficult circumstances. GIPLC will coordinate and share this experience daily. God bless you all.”

Project Update

Project “TOUCH A LIFE TODAY” visited Ughelli General Hospital and Kiagbodo General Hospital in Delta state on 2ndMay 2017. So far 131 patients including children, women and men had their medical bills subsidized.

Photo Galleries

Photos: Visit to Wuse General Hospital

Notes for Editors

About the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care GIPLC

The Global Initiative for Peace, Love And Care (GIPLC) is a non- governmental, non- faith based, not-for-Profit, Charity Organization, founded in 2006 to cater for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria by providing food, medical assistance and learning materials for their development. It also aims to stimulate sustainable, participatory, community based projects, which will help to meet the needs of vulnerable children and other persons living in especially difficult circumstances.

“Life has been interesting since I started GIPLC because I look at it like a cash register, in that every account, every thought, every deed, like every sale is registered and recorded. The best use of life is to spend it for something that will outlive life itself. I believe at my age I have lived half my life for myself. Right now I am dedicating the remaining half for humanity.” Nuhu Kwajafa

For further information visit: http://www.giplc.org/

About Igho Charles Sanomi II

Igho Charles Sanomi II was born in 1975 in Agbor Delta State, Nigeria, the fifth child (and first son) of a devout Catholic family. His father, the late Dickens OghenereumuPatrick Sanomi hailed from Delta State Nigeria and was a retired Assistant Inspector General of the Nigerian Police. Mr Sanomi’s mother, Mabel Iyabo Sanomi holds a Royal title of Yeye Jemo of Isotun Ijesha Kingdom in Osun State. She was a renowned nurse and medical entrepreneur from Osun State in South Western Nigeria.

Mr Sanomi entered the world of business shortly after completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Geology and Mining at the University of Jos in Northern Nigeria. Mr Sanomi is the Chairman of Taleveras which he founded in 2004. Mr Sanomi is also Chairman of the Dickens Sanomi Foundation board of Trustees. He also sits as Chairman and co-chairman of various companies which he founded or co-founded. These companies’ activities span from Telecom to Shipping, Aviation and Real Estate Investments worldwide.

For further information visit http://www.ighosanomi.com

Press Contact information:

Sindy Foster, media@nylon-marketing.com

Office +44 203 5423852 /

Mobile +447720 665075

