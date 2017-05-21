Promote Made-in-Nigeria Products To Develop e-Commerce Base, Experts Tell Operators – Leadership Newspapers
|
Promote Made-in-Nigeria Products To Develop e-Commerce Base, Experts Tell Operators
Leadership Newspapers
As forex continues to bite hard on importation, experts in the ecommerce sector have frowned at the import dependence of the nation, urging Nigeria to develop its e-commerce base by promoting quality locally produced products. In exclusive interviews …
