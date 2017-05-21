Promoted Brighton won’t renew contract of Nigerian duo

Newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that Nigerian born duo of Chuba Akpom and Fikayo Tomori will not have their loan stint made permanent.

Manager Chris Hughton said, “As is always the way at this time of year, we are also saying farewell to some players, and I’d like to thank Chris for his professionalism and hard work during my time as manager – and again wish him well for the future.

“That also goes for Vegard, who has been with us as defensive cover for the past two months. Seb Pocognoli, Fikayo Tomori and Chuba Akpom have also enjoyed successful loan spells with us and made significant contributions to our season.”

Pocognoli, Tomori and Akpom have now returned to their parent clubs from West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea and Arsenal respectively

