Prophet arraigned over possession of human skull
Vanguard
Ibadan—A 55-year-old man, Prophet Alimi Isaiah, was yesterday, arraigned before an Iyaganku magistrate's court, Ibadan, for allegedly being in possession of human skull and other fetish items. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
