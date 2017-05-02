Pages Navigation Menu

Prophet T.B. Joshua set to relocate to Israel

Posted on May 2, 2017

Prophet T.B. Joshua has revealed his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel, where he recently held meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley. TB Joshua said Israel offered him both land and facilities in an area around the biblical site of the …

