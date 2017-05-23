Proposed sale of 3300 houses: KDSG explains rationale for decision – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business


Proposed sale of 3300 houses: KDSG explains rationale for decision
The Kaduna State Government said it decided to sell 3,300 houses occupied by civil servants because occupants were not paying rent as appropriate. Hassan Usman, Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, said the government got only a N1m as …
