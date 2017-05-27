Prosecute Public Officials Who Loot State Money – Demonstrators – Peace FM Online
Prosecute Public Officials Who Loot State Money – Demonstrators
Organisers of an anti-corruption demonstration aimed at compelling the government to retrieve stolen funds from former public office holders have given the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) three months to recover sums of money and prosecute …
