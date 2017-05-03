Prosecute suspended SGF, others involved in PINE contracts – Senate – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Prosecute suspended SGF, others involved in PINE contracts – Senate
The Senate has called for prosecution of suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal and others over alleged irregularities in Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE) activities. The call followed the adoption of …
