Prosecutors seek prison sentence for UAE princesses accused of keeping slaves

Belgian prosecutors are seeking prison sentences and a fine of 1.9 million euros (2.1 million dollars) for eight members of the Abu Dhabi royal household accused of treating more than 20 domestic workers like “slaves,” local media reported Friday. The trial of Princess Hamda Alnehayan, the widow of the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, and her…

The post Prosecutors seek prison sentence for UAE princesses accused of keeping slaves appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

