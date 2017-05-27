Protect your children against abuse, Buhari urges parents

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged parents to protect their children against all forms of abuse.

Buhari made the call in a congratulatory message through her tweeter handle on Saturday in Abuja as the country marked the 2017 Children’s Day.

” On the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, I encourage parents to protect our children from abuse.

” Our children deserve happy, emotionally and healthy lives; protecting children is a sacred duty.

“Our children are our future, ” Buhari said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the First Lady on May 7 paid a visit to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, where a six-month-old baby who was allegedly raped was receiving treatment.

Buhari, who described the rape case as an instance of man ’s inhumanity to man, called on parents to be vigilant in the nursing of their children.

