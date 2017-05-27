Protest mars Lagos APC primaries

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress ( APC) council primaries election was on Saturday marred by protest from aggrieved delegates.

The protest which started when the party started announcing the names of the 18 candidates endorsed by the party leadership almost took a violent turn as the Chairman Electoral Committee, Tokunbo Afikuyomi was attacked and almost stripped naked.

He had to escape and be protected by the police. Those protesting later destroyed the ballot boxes with most of the delegates protecting their heads from stones and chairs thrown in the venue.

Other leaders of the parties present at the venue were led off and protected by security men.

