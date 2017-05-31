Protest: UI Suspends Students’ Unionism

An emergency meeting of the Senate of the University of Ibadan was called on Tuesday where it was decided that students’ union activities on the campus should be suspended until further notice.

Undergraduate students of the institution were also asked to vacate their halls of residence before 6pm on Tuesday after they disobeyed the order to do so on Monday.

The decision followed the Monday closure of the school by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, after students staged a protest, blocking the busy Mokola-Ojoo Road, thereby causing gridlock for several hours.

The students had given the school management an ultimatum to constitute a Students’ Welfare Board and set up a committee to look into the use of electric-powered cooking appliances in the hostels and issuance of identity cards before their first semester examination. The examination had been scheduled to start in June but it was postponed till July 17, 2017.

The school had stated that it was illegal to use electric cooking appliances in halls of residence in accordance with the agreement reached between the students and the school in 2014.

The school’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, told our correspondent that the Senate reviewed circumstances that led to the protest before taking the decision.

