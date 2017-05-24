Protesters disrupt activities at Federal University Otuoke

Some residents of Otuoke, host to Federal University Otuoke, on Wednesday protested around the campus and disrupted academic activities in the university.

The protest was led by members of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities ((SSANU), Otuoke chapter.

The protesters alleged that indigenes of the area were marginalized in appointments to key positions in the institution located in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest caused panic among students and staff of the institution and disrupted vehicular movement into the university as the entrance leading to the campus was blocked by the protesters.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Bayelsans cannot be marginalised in our own land,’’ “we want fair representation, “Bayelsans are qualified,’’ “FUO na our oil well, Gbam!’ “it is our time, Bayelsans say.’’

They called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Accra Jaja to come down from his office to address them.

They also demanded the termination of the recent appointment of the Chief Legal Adviser of the university on the ground that it did not follow due process.

According to the protesters, the appointment is “a deliberate attempt to marginalise indigenes and further under-develop the people of the region.’’

The Vice Chancellor in company of the Deputy Vice Chancellor and some members of the University Senate later addressed the protesters.

He called for calm and promised to look into their demands. (NAN)

