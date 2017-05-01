Protesters storm KICC premises in Lagos

Residents of Ifetedo Estate, Omu Arogun village, Mowe, Ogun State, on Sunday stormed Kingsway International Christian Centre, Lagos, to protest against the alleged unlawful demolition of their houses. They said their buildings were reportedly demolished by a gang in company with policemen, who were said to be acting on the orders of the KICC’s authorities. …

