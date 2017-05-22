Protesting Makause residents angry over ‘unfulfilled promises’ over service delivery – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Protesting Makause residents angry over 'unfulfilled promises' over service delivery
Hundreds of Makause residents‚ in Primrose‚ Ekurhuleni‚ took to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction over 'unfulfilled promises' on basic service delivery. Image by: Supplied. Hundreds of Makause residents‚ in Primrose‚ Ekurhuleni‚ east of …
