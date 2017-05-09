Pages Navigation Menu

Prove that $15.591million in freezing account is yours – Court tells Patience Jonathan

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday turned down Patience Jonathan’s request to release her accounts holding $15.591million. The Justice Mohammed Idris-led court held that she and other parties must give oral evidence on the money’s ownership. Patience Jonathan will, therefore, be required to go before the court to give evidence on how she got […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

