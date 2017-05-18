Provide quality healthcare service in prisons, Reps urge FG – Vanguard
|
Provide quality healthcare service in prisons, Reps urge FG
Vanguard
The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to provide quality healthcare services for prison inmates across the country. This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion on “Need to Address the Deplorable State of Healthcare …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!