PSG reveal new kit for 2017-18 season

Paris Saint-Germain have released their home kit for the 2017-18 season, as they look to reclaim their Ligue 1 title from newly-crowned Monaco.

PSG had won the French first division in each of the previous four seasons, but were stopped in their tracks by an impressive, young Monaco side this time around.

And now, the team from the French capital have revealed their new red and blue home strip, ahead of their attempts to get back to the top of the table.

The Nike ensemble is predominantly blue – as with last season’s – but the red stripe down the middle is much thinner, with an additional change coming on the sleeves.

While last season they were blue, the kit designers are trying red sleeves this time around – and main sponsors Emirates remain front and centre.

A nice touch appears on the back of the neck, where the word ‘Paris’ is integrated into the collar.

Speaking about the new kit, striker Edinson Cavani told the PSG website: ‘The launch of the new Home jersey is always an important moment for a club.

‘The jersey is very important for the players and supporters because it showcases our identity, especially at the Parc des Princes, the historic home of Paris Saint-Germain.

‘I can’t wait to wear this New Jersey on the playing field, to keep writing Rouge et Bleu history and continue to fulfilling the club’s big ambitions next season.’

The post PSG reveal new kit for 2017-18 season appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

