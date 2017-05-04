PSG to bid 70 mn euros for Aubameyang – Vanguard
PSG to bid 70 mn euros for Aubameyang
Paris Saint-Germain are poised to make a 70-million-euro ($76.5 million) offer to Borussia Dortmund for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a report in Germany said on Thursday. Bild says the French-born hot-shot, who has scored 35 goals this season …
