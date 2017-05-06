Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PSG Want Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone As Next Coach

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

PSG have emerged as candidates to secure the services of Atletico boss Diego Simeone, reports Premium Sport.

Inter, one of Simeone’s former clubs, have long been in pursuit of the Argentinian, but they are cooling their interest due to PSG’s emergence on the scene.

Some senior PSG figures are not happy with current boss Unai Emery, who is in his first season at the club, and that has prompted their interest in Simeone.

Meanwhile, Simeone, who has been in charge of Atleti since 2011, reportedly believes his time at the Spanish capital club is drawing to a close, even more so in the wake of their 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat to local rivals Real Madrid.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PSG Want Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone As Next Coach appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.