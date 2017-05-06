PSG Want Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone As Next Coach

PSG have emerged as candidates to secure the services of Atletico boss Diego Simeone, reports Premium Sport.

Inter, one of Simeone’s former clubs, have long been in pursuit of the Argentinian, but they are cooling their interest due to PSG’s emergence on the scene.

Some senior PSG figures are not happy with current boss Unai Emery, who is in his first season at the club, and that has prompted their interest in Simeone.

Meanwhile, Simeone, who has been in charge of Atleti since 2011, reportedly believes his time at the Spanish capital club is drawing to a close, even more so in the wake of their 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat to local rivals Real Madrid.

