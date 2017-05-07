PTD to DSS: Your allegation baseless, unfounded, totally untrue

…Says Ifeanyi Ubah, or anyone else can’t incite us to cause economic sabotage

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

PETROLEUM Tankers Drivers, PTD, branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday dismissed the allegation credited to the Department of the State security service, DSS, that one of the reasons Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Capital Oil, was arrested, was for inciting members of PTD to cause economic sabotage.

PTD in a statement by its National Chairman, Comrade Salimon Oladiti, declared that the “allegation is baseless, unfounded and totally untrue.”

According to the statement: “We read from an online publication that one of the reasons for the arrest of Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, was for inciting Petroleum Tanker Driver to cause economic sabotage. The leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers wishes to categorically deny the allegation of Ifeanyi Ubah or any other individual, inciting the Tanker Drivers to cause any economic sabotage. The allegation is baseless, unfounded and totally untrue. Our responsibility as a Trade Union is solely to promote, project and protect the job security and welfare of workers most especially the petroleum tanker drivers in Nigeria.

“We have no further relationship with any capitalist/employer beyond the precinct of promoting, projecting and protecting the security of jobs and welfare of our members. We unequivocally support the ongoing war against corruption by the current government and any capitalist/employer found culpable of stealing, diversion or embezzlement of government funds should be appropriately dealt with in accordance with the law. The Petroleum Tanker Driver Branch of NUPENG has over the years built a good brand of integrity and excellent service to the nation and we will not allow anyone or institution no matter how highly placed to bring this beautiful brand our forebears toiled to build into disrepute.”

The post PTD to DSS: Your allegation baseless, unfounded, totally untrue appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

