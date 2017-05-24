Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Public Holidays Are the Best! Watch A New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series on BN TV

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Zikoko launched a video series where young Nigerians speak on their everyday experiences and reactions to the world around them. In this episode, Zikoko sits down with a few young people as they talk about public holidays being the best, and we agree! Watch

The post Public Holidays Are the Best! Watch A New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.