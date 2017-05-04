Publish forex allocations to banks – Experts dare CBN

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Some financial experts have commended the CBN for suspending some banks from the foreign exchange market due to some infractions. They advised the apex bank to henceforth publish foreign exchange allocations to banks weekly. The experts, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos on Thursday, called for effective […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

