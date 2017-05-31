Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pulse Album Review Skales hasn’t silenced the haters on “The Never Say Never Guy” – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Pulse Album Review Skales hasn't silenced the haters on "The Never Say Never Guy"
Pulse Nigeria
“The Never Say Never Guy” is a great symbolic project, but Skales has passed up a great opportunity to silence the doubting voices with his music. Published: 4 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · skales front album cover new play. Skales "The Never
[The Music Blog]: Why Skales' new album is important for the cultureYNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.