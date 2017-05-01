Pulse EP Review Nonso Amadi, Odunsi (The Engine) make a teasingly pleasing collection of love songs in “War” – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse EP Review Nonso Amadi, Odunsi (The Engine) make a teasingly pleasing collection of love songs in "War"
Pulse Nigeria
The power a woman holds in a relationship comes to bear in this piece of work. Published: 30.04.2017 , Refreshed: 00:17; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · War EP artwork by Odunsi and Nonso Amadi play. War EP artwork by Odunsi and Nonso Amadi.
