Pulse List 5 things Tee Billz said about his 2016 suicide attempt

Pulse Nigeria

According to Tee Billz, he was at Banky W's house after the incident before meeting up with his life coach. Published: 13:16 , Refreshed: 14:27; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Tee Billz play. Tee Billz. (360 Nobs ) …



and more »