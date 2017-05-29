Pupil apolgises for ‘Heil Hitler’ chant – News24
|
News24
|
Pupil apolgises for 'Heil Hitler' chant
News24
Students pass a red rose at the Gleis 17 (Track 17) memorial at the train station Grunewald on the international Holocaust remembrance day in Berlin. (Markus Schreiber, AP, file). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures …
Edenvale High apologises for 'Heil Hitler' slurs but says incident was 'blown out of proportion'
Way forward on Edenvale 'Heil Hitler' incident – SAJBD
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!