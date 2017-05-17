Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Putin Offers to Provide a ‘Record’ of Trump’s Disclosures to Russian Envoys – New York Times

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Putin Offers to Provide a 'Record' of Trump's Disclosures to Russian Envoys
New York Times
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, right, and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy at a joint news conference in Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday. Credit Pool photo by Yuri Kadobnov. MOSCOW — Asserting himself abroad with his customary disruptive …
Putin rushes to Trump's defense, laments U.S. infightingPittsburgh Post-Gazette
Putin offers to provide Congress with details of Trump disclosures to Russian envoysWashington Post
Sky Views: Trump chaos doesn't deter RussiaSky News
Fox News –Irish Independent –CNN –USA TODAY
all 366 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.