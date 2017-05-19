Pages Navigation Menu

Putin offers transcript to prove Trump did not pass Russia secrets

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

VLADIMIR Putin has said that U.S. President Donald Trump had not divulged any secrets during a meeting in Washington with Russian officials and offered to prove it by supplying Congress with a transcript. But a leading U.S. Republican politician said he would have little faith in any notes Putin might supply. Two U.S. officials said […]

