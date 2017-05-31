Putin Pop: A Guide to Russia’s Most Patriotic Music Genre – Coda Story
|
Coda Story
|
Putin Pop: A Guide to Russia's Most Patriotic Music Genre
Coda Story
A music critic once argued that Vladimir Putin-inspired songs are the worst thing Russia's president has done to Russia. As a matter of fact, Putin songs could be regarded as an entire genre of music in their own right. From belligerent war tunes to …
Putin removes some sanctions against Turkey
Russia lifts travel restrictions on Turkish nationals
Russia relaxes economic sanctions, visa rules on Turkey
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!