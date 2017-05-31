Putin removes some sanctions against Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday removed some sanctions against Turkey that had been imposed in the aftermath of a Turkish fighter jet shooting down a Russian warplane on the Syrian border in 2015. The state media reported that the sanctions that were lifted pertained to the hiring of Turkish workers and operations of Turkish…

