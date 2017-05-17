Pages Navigation Menu

Putin says can prove Trump did not pass Russia secrets

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump did not pass any secrets onto Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Washington on May 9 and that he could prove it. Speaking at a news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Putin quipped that Lavrov had not passed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

