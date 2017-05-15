Putin says Russia has nothing to do with cyberattack – Vanguard
Vanguard
Putin says Russia has nothing to do with cyberattack
Vanguard
Russia had nothing to do with a massive global cyberattack, President Vladimir Putin said Monday, calling for urgent consultations on countering the hackers. Russian President Putin. Hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries have …
