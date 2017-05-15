Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Putin says Russia has nothing to do with cyberattack – Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Putin says Russia has nothing to do with cyberattack
Vanguard
Russia had nothing to do with a massive global cyberattack, President Vladimir Putin said Monday, calling for urgent consultations on countering the hackers. Russian President Putin. Hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries have …
Putin warns against 'intimidating' North Korea after latest missile launchCNN
World needs to talk to North Korea, not threaten it – PutinPremium Times
Russia's Putin blames US cyberspies for developing virus used in global hacking waveWashington Post
Bloomberg –U.S. News & World Report –WQOW TV News 18 –TIME
all 168 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.