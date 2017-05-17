Puyol: Ronaldo Is A Good Player, But Messi Is Better

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol says Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in history, but Messi is the best.

Messi and Ronaldo have won the last nine Ballon d’Or trophies, with Kaka the last person to win it before both players dominated it.

The debate over who the better player is has been the rave, but Puyol feels his former teammate is the better player.

“Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of the game but Messi is better,” Puyol told reporters at the Under-17 World Cup event in India.

“The competitiveness and rivalry between them is very intense and I think that has helped to improve them both because neither man relaxes.

“For me, Messi is the best. I have played with him and he has given me so much happiness. He is always improving and has been consistent for 10 years.

“I actually think that he gets better with every season and that is because of the passion he has.

“I hope that he wins something with his country. That would mean that aside from winning with his club, he will have won everything with everyone.”

