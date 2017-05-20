Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pwajok will regret leaving PDP – Chieftain

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Barely forty eight hours after the member representing Jos South/Jos East Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, a chieftain of the PDP in Plateau State, Chief Alexander Mwolwus, has declared that the lawmaker would regret leaving the party. Pwajok had […]

Pwajok will regret leaving PDP – Chieftain

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.