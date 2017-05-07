Pykure is most effective natural medicine for piles – Atuchukwu

By Gilbert Ekezie



Pykure herbal capsule, an Indian ayurvedic formulation for piles, has been described as the most effective among all other herbal medicines in the world for treating all stages of piles for now.

The chief executive officer of AKO Group of Companies, the sole marketers of the product in Africa, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu, made this known at a briefing on the efficacy of Pykure capsules in Lagos recently.

He explained that what made Pykure stand out among others is due to its natural composition made up of about 15 herbs gathered from different parts of the world. “As far as I am concerned, Pykure is the most effective for pile because its combination is much. Some of the plants used in producing it are from Eqypt, China, Indian, Africa countries and other places of the world,” Atuchukwu said.

He also stated that patients are expected to take between 200 to 300 capsules of Pykure, before it could finally eliminate the pile totally. “One must complete the dosage if effectiveness is required. It is unfortunate that if some patients take between 20-30 capsules, they relax, believing that their problems will be over. That is not true because Pykure has a standard and specification of therapy that must be met; if prescribed course of therapy is not followed, there will be no magic.”

Atuchukwu noted that another good quality of Pykure is that it takes care of all stages of piles without side effects. “With Pykure capsules, no one talks about surgery for piles, no matter how bad it may be. I have received a lot of calls from pile patients, commending the effectiveness of Pykure and that gives me joy that lives are being saved through our product.”

He further posited that when once the complete dosage of Pykure capsule is taken, the pile will disappear within two months. And the patient should be assured that he or she would never suffer pile again.

For children suffering from pile, Atuchukwu advised that their foods should be changed, stating that food items that contain much sugar should be avoided. “If you notice that your child is suffering from pile, try to change his or her food and always add vegetables. That will quickly control the situation.”

