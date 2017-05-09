PZ Cussons Foundation Rewards Winners of the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge as Overall Winner Receives N700,000 & More

Winners have emerged from the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge, an initiative of PZ Cussons Foundation. The science competition themed Be A Winner, produced Ogunmola Dara, an SS II Student of New Hall International School, Lekki as the overall winner. Dara pulled a total of 90% in practical and quiz sessions at the grand finale that was […]

The post PZ Cussons Foundation Rewards Winners of the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge as Overall Winner Receives N700,000 & More appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

