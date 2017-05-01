Q1'17: Corporate earnings drive bullish trading

Vanguard

AS companies continue to turn in the first quarter 2017 (Q1'17) results to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, bullish trading is expected to trend this week in line with last week's performance. The local bourse rebounded 2.3% in the last trading week …

