Qualcomm’s settlement with BlackBerry has reached a whopping $940 million
A court awarded BlackBerry a $940 million judgment in a lawsuit against Qualcomm, which is accused of abusing its dominant market position to extract pricey royalties from smartphone manufacturers.
