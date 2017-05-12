Qualifying For The Champions League Is Key To Signing Players -Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool’s ability to qualify for the Champions League could have a huge bearing on the club’s summer transfer plans.

The German, who has confirmed the club remain in dialogue with potential transfer targets for next season, admits qualifying for the Champions League could persuade some of them to choose a move to Anfield over other options.

“The players we are talking to – I know they have offers from other clubs,” he said.

“It’s important for the club [to qualify for the Champions League]. There’s a lot of money in the Champions League and as a football club we have to do this.”

