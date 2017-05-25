Queen Elizabeth II visits survivors of Manchester concert blast in hospital – CP24 Toronto’s Breaking News
Queen Elizabeth II visits survivors of Manchester concert blast in hospital
MANCHESTER, England – Queen Elizabeth II met Thursday with children injured in the Manchester concert bombing, consoling them and pronouncing the attack at an event attended by so many young people “wicked.” The 91-year-old monarch visited Evie …
