Queen Of Dark!! Meet Nyakim Gatwech, model setting internet on fire (Photos)

Meet South Sudanese born model, Nyakim Gatwech popularly known as “Queen Of Dark” who has gone viral because of her moonshine ‘Deep’ black skin. The US-Based South Sudanese beauty is making rounds online for her distinctive complexion and for not trying to alter her already perfect melanin by bleaching..Here are photos of her below; Nyakim Gatwech She is …

The post Queen Of Dark!! Meet Nyakim Gatwech, model setting internet on fire (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

