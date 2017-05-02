Pages Navigation Menu

Queens College: Senate calls for urgent infrastructure upgrade

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Education

The Senate on Tuesday called on Federal Ministry of Education to urgently address infrastructure upgrade at Queens College, Lagos, following the death of three young girls due to overpopulation. Chairman, Committee on Women Affairs, Sen. Binta Masi, made the call in a motion on “The Poor State of Infrastructure in Queens College, Lagos” presented at…

