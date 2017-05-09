Pages Navigation Menu

Queens! Monalisa Chinda, Ibinabo Fiberesima & Mary Uranta share New Photos to Celebrate Rivers at 50

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Nollywood

Nollywood divas, Monalisa Chinda, Ibinabo Fiberesima and Mary Uranta recently took to their respective Instagram pages to share new photos adorning their native attires to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Rivers State. Putting up a photo of them together, Ibinabo said: It’s Rivers State Golden Jubilee…come celebrate with us #soulsisters #togetherweshine #onelove❤️ @monalisacode @maryuranta@charlesgranville @walteranga@realoraye […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

