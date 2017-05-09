Queens! Monalisa Chinda, Ibinabo Fiberesima & Mary Uranta share New Photos to Celebrate Rivers at 50

Nollywood divas, Monalisa Chinda, Ibinabo Fiberesima and Mary Uranta recently took to their respective Instagram pages to share new photos adorning their native attires to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Rivers State. Putting up a photo of them together, Ibinabo said: It’s Rivers State Golden Jubilee…come celebrate with us #soulsisters #togetherweshine #onelove❤️ @monalisacode @maryuranta@charlesgranville @walteranga@realoraye […]

